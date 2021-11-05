'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot has given an update on the upcoming third movie in the series and revealed a script is being worked on.
The 37-year-old star - who has played Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego in 2017's 'Wonder Woman' and last year's sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984', as well as 'Justice League' - has given an update on the third film in the series.
She told Variety: "I can't tell you yet, but we're working on the script."
However, the actress admitted she couldn't reveal any potential plot points yet, with everything being kept firmly under wraps.
On what would happen if she did let anything slip, she joked: "People will come off the roof and take me away."
Meanwhile, 'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins recently said everyone involved is "super excited" for the upcoming blockbuster.
Speaking at DC FanDome, she said: "We're super excited about 'Wonder Woman 3'.
"Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she's so bummed not to be able to be here.
"But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with 'Wonder Woman 3.' "
Gadot has suggested there could be some cute cameos in the upcoming third instalment after her brood and her husband, Yaron Versano, made appearances in the previous film.
She teased: "Well, we might. They can get used to it. It's a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older."
And she is keeping busy, as she's set to join the cast of 'Snow White' as the Evil Queen, alongside Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess.
She recently said: "Well, first of all, I'm excited about the fact that this is, like, an icon character. I'm excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice.
"I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen.
"Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can't wait!"
