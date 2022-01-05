Gal Gadot has revealed that she "didn't want to win" the Miss Israel beauty pageant that launched her career.
The 36-year-old actress - who was just 18 when she took the crown in the 2004 contest and has since gone on to star in blockbusters such as 'Wonder Woman' and 'Red Notice' - admitted that she initially entered the competition because she had some time before taking up military service and "never thought" she would win.
She said: "I'm not the type of girl to do beauty competitions. But I had some time before my military service, and I was like, "That's going to be nice to tell my grandkids that Grandma competed in Miss Israel." And then I won. I was like, "Holy s**t. Now what?" I didn't want to win. I never thought I would."
The 'Fast & Furious' star then went on to explain that sudden fame as a result of winning the pageant became "too much", quipping that "didn't try to impress" or "play by the book" when it came to competing in the Miss Universe follow-up competition.
She told InStyle: "I was so naïve. I was only 18, and to become a celebrity and have paparazzi around, it was too much for me. When they sent me to Miss Universe, I said, "Never again. I'm not even taking chances." And they go, "You have to wear evening gowns for breakfast." It was so ridiculous; I didn't play by the book. I just did my thing, and I didn't try to impress them. I was like, "English, no. Me no speak. Very hard language." And then I didn't make the first cut!"
