Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it is to protect the human race and uphold the law on an intergalactic basis, they defy orders to seperate when they are sent by their commander Arün Filitt (Clive Owen) to visit a utopian city named Alpha. Housing 17 million residents of every alien species in the known universe, it's a sprawling metropolis where creatures of all races share their varied knowledge and their skills and help each other in creating the most technologically advanced and peaceful place in existence. However, the fact that Valerian and Laureline are on their way there means that something evil is afoot; somebody wants to destroy the cross-cultural harmony and threaten the safety of all races not just in Alpha, but in every corner of the universe.

Based on the French graphic novel series 'Valérian and Laureline' by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières, this glittering sci-fi thriller 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' has been directed and written by Luc Besson ('The Fifth Element', 'Lucy'). It marks his first time directing a movie in three years. The film is scheduled to be released on July 21st 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , Kris Wu, Emilie Livingston, , Diva Cam, , Alexandre Nguyen
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment