Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation has left him estranged from his entire family. But when an event comes up celebrating his work at the Museum of Modern Art, they return to enjoy the experience with him. Of course, he's a particularly embarrassing person to spend time with, given that he's never short of opinions or afraid to speak his mind and thus ends up coming across as the rudest person in the room at any public event.
Matthew Meyerowitz (Ben Stiller) is his diplomatic son, who has actually had a piece of Harold's art named after him, but there is also his less successful son Danny (Adam Sandler) and his awkward daughter Jean (Elizabeth Marvel), and all of them want to make the most out of their rare time with their father and his alcohol-loving wife Maureen (Emma Thompson).
It's particularly important for Danny to establish some kind of bond again, as his daughter Eliza (Grace Van Patten) is about to move away to college; he's proud, of course, because he was never able to get through college himself, but it's forcing him to release that the time he has left with his father is important.
'The Meyerowitz Stories New And Selected' is a comedy drama written, produdced and directed by the Academy Award nominated Noah Baumbach ('Greenberg', 'The Squid and the Whale', 'Frances Ha'). While it lost the Palme d'Or prize to 'The Square', it did win the 2017 Cannes Film Festival's second most important prize back in may: the Palme Dog, which went to the absolute star of the movie, standard white poodle Einstein who can be glimpsed in the trailer.
'The Meyerowitz Stories New And Selected' will be released on Netflix and in select theatres later this Fall on October 13th 2017.
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.