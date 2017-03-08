Director: Joachim Rønning
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many, many years, and in that time he's made a lot of enemies. As a young trouble-maker, he damned a pirate-hating adversary and his crew to a seabound immortality - and now Captain Salazar has returned to exact his revenge. Panic is afoot when it becomes clear that Captain Salazar has escaped his eternal torment at the bottom of the Devil's Triangle, and as much as Jack loves an adventure almost as much as he loves rum, this time he could truly be out of his depth. It will take more than his trusty compass to help him this time, but thankfully he has the help of a new headstrong maiden named Carina Smyth who happens to be a skilled astronomer, plus the return of his old friend Will Turner. Together they must uncover the Trident of Poseidon before Salazar does, and send the enemy back to their watery graves.

Get a load of the young Jack Sparrow in the latest trailer for 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Salazar's Revenge'. The fifth installment of the film series and originally title 'Dead Men Tell No Tales', the film has been directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg ('Kon-Tiki', 'Marco Polo', 'Max Manus: Man of War'), with a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson ('Catch Me If You Can', 'Rush Hour 3'). It will be released on May 26th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , Golshifteh Farahani, , , , Angus Barnett, Giles New,
