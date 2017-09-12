They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is most certainly not the case for Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), even if they have mutually decided to take a more vanilla approach to their bedroom antics. On the other hand, it doesn't mean that everything is plain sailing for their relationship either. Christian is still as possessive as always, as much as he loves his new wife, hating her not taking his surname at work following their nuptials and feeling angry about her sneaking out to see her friends. He tries to keep her happy by throwing his billions around, but when their relationship plans go awry there's massive discord between them.
Meanwhile, Ana's father has a serious car accident, and she's being hunted down by her vengeful former boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) who is extremely bitter about being fired from Seattle Independent Publishing and will do anything to take down Grey's empire. Plus, there's all manner of people in between causing strife, including Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger); a former friend of his mother's who seduced him at a young age and introduced him into the world of BDSM; who he continues to have in his life.
'Fifty Shades Freed' is the final movie in this intense erotic thriller trilogy, following 'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'Fifty Shades Darker', based on the book series by E. L. James released between 2011 and 2012. Director James Foley ('House of Cards', 'At Close Range') from the previous movie is at the helm once again with Niall Leonard ('Wire in the Blood', 'Monarch of the Glen') having returned to write the screenplay.
'Fifty Shades Freed' is expected to be released in the US on February 9th 2018, just in time for Valentine's Day.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Tired As F***
4
Six (Live)
5
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
6
Dat Sexy Body
9
Fifty Shades Freed
10
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
Johnny Rico is a federation trooper who has been bumped down from General to Colonel...
Michael Spurlock is a former salesman turned pastor whose first assignment is to close a...
Grace Jones remains one of the most important figures in the world of fashion, music...
It has been fifteen years since Vermont state troopers MacIntyre 'Mac' Womack (Steve Lemme), Arcot...
Raised to be a killer from a very young age in Yanbian, China, Sook-hee (Ok-bin...
Daphne (Emily Beecham) comes across as a fun-loving individual in her early thirties, who enjoys...
Explore the life of one of the world's greatest visionary artists, Vincent Van Gogh, in...
It's 1953 and our story takes place in Russia - then known as the Soviet...
After hearing about the tragic death of his Marine son during his service in the...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
After writing the superb Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan moves back into...
Filmmakers Dan Bush and Conal Byrne attempt a mash-up of a frantic heist movie with...
The 2012 Canadian comedy Goon was one of those surprising little films that snuck up...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
It's the early sixties and 17-year-old Cathleen Harris has decided on what she wants for...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Quan seems like just a meek old businessman from Hong Kong, but when his teenage...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
It's been a decade since Al Gore's wake-up-call documentary won the Oscar. And here he...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
When a pioneering inventor and scientist named Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) is assassinated in his...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.