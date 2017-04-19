Director: Chuan Lu
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Documentaries

Born in China is a film that offers a view of China that we don't often see in an explosion of cinematic magic by the Disney Corporation. The film follows the three animal families of the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and elusive snow leopard in their journeys across the Asian country.

The film captures intimate family moments in the animal's lives that haven't previously been caught on camera and offers stunning views of the country that have been explored by few. The experience allows individuals to take a look at China's culture, heritage and some of their wildest animals in HD. This film directed by Chuan Lu pushes the boundaries of modern filmmaking to celebrate the beauty found in the world and make it accessible to all.


Starring: ,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment