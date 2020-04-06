Chrissy Teigen has been feeling a little ''emotional'' as she self-isolates with her family in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model confessed being in lockdown was ''getting to her a little bit'' and it had suddenly become very ''real''.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is being broadcasted from home in the current climate, she explained: ''This is honestly unreal. Obviously this is the most unreal situation ever, but of course we're holding up fine. It's just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everybody out there. So yeah, it's pretty crazy ... Andy [Lassner, Ellen's producer] and I were talking yesterday, and we officially decided it was definitely getting to us a little bit. We became more emotional about it. It became very real. It was kind of a weird, it happened really fast ... It's fun to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you, and you go through these ups and downs. What we're going through right now is unprecedented, and it's unreal.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously opened up about experiencing a ''flatline of life'' when she was struggling with postpartum depression.

The model - who has children Luna, three, and Miles, 22 months, with husband John Legend - shared: ''It happened three months after giving birth to Luna. It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months. You hear these horrific stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way. That's why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child. I don't know why I didn't realise, as it was so obvious to everyone else! John was there when the doctor gave the diagnosis and, of course, he already knew. I didn't know it could sneak up so late or that it could happen to someone like me, where I have all the resources. I had nannies and my mom living with us.''