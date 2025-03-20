The Lottery Winners and Robbie Williams 'working on ideas' for new song The Lottery Winners frontman Thom Rylance has struck up a friendship with 'Angels' hitmaker Robbie Williams, and they've started working on a collaboration before their stadium tour. SHARE SHARE The Lottery Winners are working on a song with Robbie Williams

The 'Turn Around' indie rockers - who are supporting the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker on his upcoming UK stadium tour - have struck up a friendship with him over the past few months, and they're ready to take it to the next level.

Speaking exclusively to Contactmusic.com, frontman Thom Rylance said: "We're working on ideas with him.

"We've been sending over little ideas to each other and putting them together. And he's a great writer.

"He's so good, he's so witty, and his lyrics are great and his melodies are great.

"So I just keep sending bits of music, he keeps sending bits back, and before we know it, we're going to have a summer hit with Robbie Williams."

Thom - who ended up sat in a row with Rob Brydon and Holly Willoughby at the 'Better Man' film premiere in London late last year - has been "blown away" by his friendship with the pop icon.

He said: "I'll just literally tell him my every thought, and he kind of tells me his, and we just try and make each other laugh.

"He's become almost my therapist, which is so weird, like, 'Robbie Williams is my therapist'.

"I came off a FaceTime and Kate was in the room, and she was like, 'Oh my God, you are literally the same person'.

"I can see it. He's just like the this much better version of me."

Lottery Winners - completed by Katie Lloyd, Robert Lally and Joe Singleton - are no stranger to famous friends.

On 2023's number one album 'Anxiety Replacement Therapy' featured collaborations with Shaun Ryder, Frank Turner and Boy George.

On 'KOKO' - which comes out on Friday (21.03.25) - Frank is back for a third LP in a row, while they've also enlisted Reverend and the Makers, Shed Seven, and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger.

Thom, Chad and Katie wrote new single 'Ragdoll' together when Lottery Winners supported the 'Photograph' rockers on tour, with the song and video dropping this week.

Thom recalled: "It was weird because I had to find our middle ground, I had to find the Venn diagram of Nickelback and Lottery Winners and then write a song that fit directly in the middle there.

"And luckily, I am a genius, so I managed to do it very easily [laughs].

"But then when Chad came into the room and put his parts on it, man, it just came alive!"

The track is the latest single to be released from the new album - another candid collection which retains a common thread while still feeling as diverse as ever.

Thom explained: "They were all written around the same time, and I was feeling kind of the way that I was throughout that record.

"So I think it all works together. But, you know, musically, songs like 'Panic Attack' and 'Three Wishes' are so very different, but I feel like they do work on the same record."

It's clear that Thom's proud of what he and the band have created.

He added: "I wouldn't have released it otherwise, but it means a lot to me as a piece of art and as a journey, a piece of my autobiography, really. Because that's what the albums are...

"You make these things in dark rooms over months and then put them out into the world. It's really scary, it puts you in a vulnerable position."