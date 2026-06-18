Rock Chicago co‑founder Walter Parazaider dies aged 81 after Alzheimer’s battle Chicago co‑founder Walter Parazaider has died aged 81 following a six‑year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Chicago co‑founder Walter Parazaider has died at the age of 81, his family have confirmed.

The saxophonist and reed player, who helped shape the band’s pioneering horn‑driven sound across five decades, had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for six years.

His wife, JacLynn, told TMZ he died at just after 2am on Wednesday morning (17.06.26) and that she was by his bedside.

She said: "He had put up a good fight with Alzheimer's and unfortunately it ended tonight. We are going to miss him for sure ... We were married for 59 years and we had 59 wonderful years."

His daughter, Felicia Parazaider, announced his passing in a heartfelt Facebook post, writing: “I didn’t get back in time. My father, my hero, is gone. He went peacefully about 20 minutes ago. There’s no more pain. No more struggle… Thank you for loving my father, even if you didn’t personally know him. I know that many of you loved him. I’m in shock and disbelief and yet not at all. This was the worst six years. The hardest season of my life. And I’m so grateful that my dad is not suffering anymore. I love you poppy, my Pal. You coloured our world. God bless you, you dear soul. I love you beyond thoughts and words.”

The musician, best known for his flute solo on Colour My World, was a founding member of Chicago and remained with the group until his retirement in 2017.

He had revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis publicly in 2021, telling fans: “Five months ago, I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease… My wife, daughters and myself were shocked and devastated… With new treatments and therapy, along with my family’s love and support, I feel very positive about the future.”

A classically trained clarinetist, Parazaider formed early bands with guitarist Terry Kath and drummer Danny Seraphine while studying at DePaul University.

Their lineup eventually evolved into Chicago Transit Authority - later shortened to Chicago - with Parazaider championing the idea of making horns a central part of a rock band, describing themselves as a "rock and roll band with horns".

Reflecting on the group’s beginnings, he once said: “We sat around my kitchen table and said: ‘Let’s make a band that’s the best in the world.’ My idea was to make horns an integral part of a rock band.”

The original Chicago lineup was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and the following year Peter Cetera, Robert Lamm and James Pankow were elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The group also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

The band was hit by tragedy when Kath died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in 1978.

Parazaider spoke openly about the impact of Kath’s death in 1978, saying: “Terry and I were teenage friends and it was devastating for me… When I heard the news on the phone, I almost went to my knees. It was like being hit with a sledgehammer… But I have to be honest – there are some things you never get over.”

Prior to his passing, Felicia wrote that she believed her father was preparing for “the journey home" and that she hoped he would be reunited with Kath.

She said: “He’s probably going to play some music, laugh that great big laugh, don that magnificent smile, free of pain and suffering finally, in the next place. Maybe with Terry, my Uncle, his folks, all his relations… So if you love my father, do something for me, play some music. Anything. And play it loud. He loved doing that.”



