Pop Grammys changes confirmed as new categories and new rules announced ahead of 2027 awards The Recording Academy has introduced new categories, updated eligibility rules and expanded voting options for the 69th Grammy Awards, taking place on February 7, 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

The Recording Academy has confirmed a wide range of updates for the 69th Grammy Awards, introducing new categories, revising eligibility rules and expanding how voting members take part in the process.

The changes are now in effect ahead of the 2027 ceremony, which will air live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu on February 7, 2027.

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the updates reflect the rapid growth and diversification of the global music industry.

He described 2027 as “an amazing year for the Grammy Awards,” adding that the new rules “speak to the breadth of today's music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it.”

Five new competitive categories have been added.

Best Asian Pop Music Performance will recognise excellence in pop music originating from Asian markets, including K‑pop, J‑pop and C‑pop, with meaningful use of Asian languages.

Best R'n'B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance will honour contemporary R'n'B works by duos, groups or collaborative acts, and its introduction sees Best R'n'B Performance renamed Best R'n'B Solo Performance.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance will highlight recordings that fall outside modern pop styles, while Best Traditional Folk Album will focus on albums rooted in traditional folk, prompting the former Best Folk Album category to be retitled Best Contemporary Folk Album.

A new Best Latin Song category will honour songwriters of newly written Spanish‑language material.

Alongside the new categories, the Academy has introduced Ballot Plus, an opt‑in voting option allowing members with verified credits across multiple genres to vote in up to 15 categories instead of the standard 10. Members who do not opt in will continue using the existing 10/3 ballot structure.

Several key eligibility rules have also been updated. Best New Artist submissions can now be made up to four times instead of three, with refined language clarifying how an artist’s impact is assessed during the eligibility period.

The threshold for new recordings on an eligible album has been lowered from 75 per cent to 66 percent, a move designed to prevent widely recognised new albums from being excluded.

Internet‑only releases will now be eligible in the Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album categories, provided the notes and supplementary materials are included in the commercial download.

Songwriters and composers of new material on winning albums in most genre categories will also receive Grammy statuettes and Achievement Certificates, bringing their recognition in line with producers and engineers.

The Recording Academy will share further guidance with members as the 2027 awards cycle progresses.