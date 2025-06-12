Papa Roach are 'well into' their next album Papa Roach have teased a brand new album is in the works and will feature some special guests. SHARE SHARE Papa Roach are well into their next album and have teased some special guest appearances

Papa Roach are "well into" their next album.

The Last Resort rockers have already nailed down "five, six songs" and frontman Jacoby Shaddix says they will soon be returning to the studio to get more tracks in the bag.

Appearing on Skratch N' Sniff on SNSMix.com, he said: "We've got about five, six songs finished up. I'm headed to Nashville later today. I'm going to a NASCAR event and then headed to LA to go back in the studio and wrap up some more new tracks. And so [we're] well into this new album.

"We don't have a release date yet [for the new album].

"We just wanna get this one perfect before we drop it. But fans can expect new music throughout the year. Actually, after I go in the studio, I'll jump back down to LA. We're shooting a music video for a brand new single we're gonna drop in the middle of June, and so that's coming up right around the corner. And that one's a f****** banger, dude. I'm so excited about this next song."

He then let slip that some special guests feature on the follow-up to 2022's Ego Trip.

Jacoby responded when asked if there are any collaborations: "Actually, yeah. I've got a couple guests already on this record, but I ain't gonna tell you who it is 'cause we just wanna surprise you as the tracks drop."