Which two-time Oscar winner does Gary Powell think could play him in a biopic on The Libertines? The Libertines drummer Gary Powell says a biopic on the band could happen and he would want two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington to play him on screen.

The 55-year-old musician knows people would be interested in watching a movie or TV series charting the indie band's rise to success and the chaos that surrounded frontman Peter Doherty, whose life has involved a high-profile romance with supermodel Kate Moss, a prison sentence for burgling bandmate Carl Barat's home and substance abuse issues and subsequent sobriety.

Gary would be interested in watching the story of The Libertines on screen himself because there are many moments he's had with the band that he can't remember, and he thinks two-time Academy Award winner Washington, 70, would be perfect to portray him.

When asked if he would be interested in a biopic or TV series being made about the band, Gary said: "Don’t ask me to remember what happened!

“It might be cringe, it might be like, ‘What did I do? Did I really set fire to a hotel? No I didn’t do that, oh, yes I did.

“I know Denzel Washington would be up there to play me."

Gary thinks the central part of any biopic would be the tumultuous love/hate relationship between singers Pete and Carl, but he insists the alchemy the trio and bassist John Hassall share on stage and off would make for a fascinating film.

Speaking to Contact Music at the launch of Live Odyssey in Camden Market, London, he said: "People would be interested, especially in the love affair between Pete and Carl.

"But also in the whole dynamic between the four of us, I don’t t think there are many bands out there where people do actually concentrate on the band as an entirety.

"Like, I do love the Artic Monkeys but I only know Alex Turner and Matt Helders, I don’t the names of anyone else in the band. Whereas with The Libertines it does come down to the chemistry between the four of us. It isn’t just about the music upon listening, it’s about the music upon delivery, as well."

Live Odyssey is a new experience exploring six decades of British music, from Beatlemania to the grime revolution and everything in between - with never-before-seen exhibitions and memorabilia, as well as expert insight into the music courtesy of veterans of the UK music industry.

Visitors can explore the exhibits demoted to bands and artists and even watch a holographic performance by The Libertines.

Julia Baird, the half-sister of John Lennon, was in attendance to unveil a multi-sensory immersive exhibit dedicated to the late Beatles legend.#

For more information and tickets visit the official Live Odyssey website.



