Benson Boone tells critics to have 'valid' reason for hating on his music Benson Boone can't get his head around people disliking his music and not giving a valid reason why. SHARE SHARE Benson Boone says people hating on his music should give a 'valid' reason why - else he can't improve

Benson Boone says anyone hating on his music should have a "valid" reason.

The 'Beautiful Things' hitmaker has called out a comment from someone who said they have no idea why they dislike his songs.

Responding in a TikTok video of him pondering the feedback on his bed, he penned: “If you hate me or my music, at least have a good reason for it.

“I just read a comment that said ‘idek [I don’t even know] why I hate Benson Boone but it feels right.’ Like WHAT!!? How am I supposed to improve after reading that?”

Referring to his signature backflips from his live shows, he went on: “At least say something valid like ‘he low-key just flips everywhere[.] can he [do] anything else?'

“Or even ‘I just don’t like his songs even though I’m basing my opinion off the only one that I’ve heard over and over’ (super valid).”

The clip was soundtracked by his new song 'Mystical Magical’ from his upcoming album, 'American Heart'.

Boone is not afraid to call people out on social media.

Just recently, he trolled the Coachella crowd after their lacklustre response to Queen’s Sir Brian May performing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with him.

The 22-year-old star was joined on stage by the guitar god at the opening night of this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 11, for a performance of the song featuring a full choir and theatrical lights.

May, 77, also shared the stage with Boone for a performance of his huge hit 'Beautiful Things'.

Boone later took to TikTok to call out the half-hearted reception for his huge guest.

He posted a video of him singing the mega-hit into a banana and throwing his hands up and putting his hand over his ears to encourage a fake crowd to sing louder.

Boone captioned the clip: “Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD.”

Boone also used his time on stage to announce the release of his upcoming second album, the follow-up to 2024's 'Fireworks & Rollerblades'.

He told the audience: "I’ve got one more announcement to make. This is less like one song and more like 10. My second album will be coming out June 20, 2025 and it is called ‘American Heart.'”

He then went on to perform the title track.



