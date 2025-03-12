Benson Boone: 'I can't be the sex icon of the century' Benson Boone says it's too much pressure to maintain sex symbol status and he never wants to rely on his looks at his concerts. SHARE SHARE Benson Boone doesn't want his looks to be the centre of attention at his shows

Benson Boone has declared he "can't be the sex icon of the century".

The 'Beautiful Things' hitmaker is seen as a heartthrob by his fans but he has admitted he is not always confident in his appearance and never wants to "rely on my physical form to be the primary driver of my shows."

In a candid chat, Boone told Rolling Stone: "There is an art to making anybody go crazy.… I also don't want people to come to a show expecting me to just take my shirt off and it to be like a gun show.

"One, I don't have the guns for that. Two, that's just not what I'm about.… I don't want to rely on my physical form to be the primary driver of my shows."

The 22-year-old star avoids focusing on his looks, because it "kills” him to pull himself apart.

Boone continued: "Because I'm so incredibly hard on myself, and when I start to think about my appearance too much, it just kills me because there's always something more I could do. There's always a hairstyle or, like, my arms could be bigger. My shoulders could be bigger. It's never-ending. I can't afford to think that way because I will never be happy if I do think that way."

Speaking of the pressure that comes with being a sex symbol, he added: "Obviously, like, I enjoy working out and I want to keep my physical shape because I need to. But I can't be the sex icon of the century, just because that's not who I am."

Meanwhile, Boone recently went viral at the Grammy Awards with his crotch-grabbing stunt.

The musician didn't go viral for his high-energy set, including several of his signature back flips, but for "aggressively" rearranging the material of his baby blue jumpsuit in an awkward area.

Offering an apology, he told fans on his Instagram Story: "Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas. (sic)"