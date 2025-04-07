Sir Elton John blames 'anxiety and self-doubt' for Who Believes in Angels? recording studio rage Sir Elton John said his "anxiety, self-doubt, and not feeling very well" caused him to smash his headphones on the floor during a recording session for 'Who Believes in Angels?' SHARE SHARE Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile made Who Believes in Angels?'

Sir Elton John has blamed “anxiety and self-doubt” for his outburst where he smashed his headphones in rage during a recording session for his recent album with Brandi Carlile.

The 78-year-old star was seen infuriated in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of his and the 43-year-old singer's recording sessions for their collaborative studio album, 'Who Believes in Angels?'

It comes as the 'Rocket Man' icon had a disagreement with the 'Bring My Flowers Now' songstress, songwriter Bernie Taupin and producer Andrew Watt.

He explained to The Times: “We didn’t all agree.

“They stood up to me, and I got frustrated, but it’s no good working with yes people.

"If I want to make a great album aged 76 or 77, I’ve got to be told, and they put up with my little foibles, which were really about anxiety, self-doubt, and not feeling very well at the time.

"I was tired, so I thought, I’m going to abandon this. The problem was three other people were involved, and I knew that if I walked away from it, I would hate myself for the rest of my life.”

And Elton revealed he had a lot of doubt when making the album.

The music legend added: “Oh God, yes.

"You wouldn’t be human if you didn’t have fear and doubt.

"It’s good for artists.

"Every album I’ve done, good, bad or indifferent, I’ve had doubts about.

"And the most doubts I’ve ever had have been with this one.”

The 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker first came into contact with his friend Brandi in 2012 when she sent him a letter telling him that he was her hero and inspiration during his Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, residency.

Speaking about her work as an artist and whether he would play on one of her albums, Elton said: "I knew her because I had bought her album, and she's the most remarkable singer, so I said, 'Absolutely, but you'll have to come to Vegas because I'm stuck here.'

"We became friends, and I took an interest in where she was going.

"I even bought her an electric guitar.

"People thought 'Who Believes in Angels?' would be Americana, laid-back.

"No. It's upbeat and rocking."















