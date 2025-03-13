This Is Spinal Tap sequel finally gets release date 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues' is heading to cinemas in the US this summer. SHARE SHARE The long-awaited Spinal Tap sequel will be released in September

The US distribution rights to the 1984 cult comedy rockumentary and the new film, 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues', have been acquired by Bleecker Street, with the flick set to hit cinemas in America on September 12.





What's more, the original has been restored and will head to cinemas over the summer, followed by digital and streaming release.





Rob Reiner has once again taken to the helm and will reprise his role as documentarian Martin 'Marty' DiBergi.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will return as the fictional British rockers Spinal Tap and the film will see them play a farewell concert





Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, and Kent Sanderson, president of Bleecker Street, said in a joint statement: “We feel privileged for the opportunity to work with Rob Reiner and the brilliant minds behind the original 'This Is Spinal Tap', and to be part of a film that has resonated with so many.





“'This Is Spinal Tap' isn’t just a movie — it’s a cultural touchstone that pioneered the mockumentary genre and left an indelible mark on both film and music. Returning to this world through 'Spinal Tap II' is an extraordinary chance to celebrate its legacy while creating something fresh for both new and devoted audiences."





The star-studded film will feature cameos from Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood.





The cast also includes Paul Shaffer, Fran Drescher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman and Chris Addison.





The original film was dubbed "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant" by the US Library of Congress in 2002 and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.







