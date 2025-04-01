Pale Blue Eyes release third album New Place ahead of April UK tour Modernist pop band Pale Blue Eyes have released their third studio album, ‘New Place’, just before they embark on a UK tour. SHARE SHARE Modernist pop band Pale Blue Eyes have released their third studio album, ‘New Place’, just before they embark on a UK tour.

The modernist pop band issued its third studio album, ‘New Place’ on Friday, March 7, ahead of its 11-date UK tour, which begins April 3 in Bristol.

Pale Blue Eyes — composed of drummer Lucy Board, guitarist and vocalist Matthew Board, and bassist Aubrey Simpson — are known for their shoegaze sound.

Matt said: “The new album comes with a new landscape. I hope the result is uplifting. The album reflects the end of an era and embracing new beginnings.

“But when we were unpacking in our new house in Sheffield we found an old slide projector that had belonged to my mum and Dad. We spent hours looking through the old 35mm slides and decided to use one for the album cover.

“The album arrives on the back of extensive and emotional transit, a record of time reflecting on a lifetime of memories – but now beside a world of new beginnings.”

‘New Place’ is a collection of 12 ‘80s-inspired dream-pop tracks, with tracks ‘Scrolling’, ‘On The Surface’, and ‘The Dreamer’.

The band wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a really creative and fulfilling process and we’re really proud of what we’ve made.”

‘New Place’ — released on their own imprint, Broadcasting Records — is a follow up to 2022’s ‘Souvenirs’ and 2023’s ‘This House’.

The band will embark on an 11-show UK tour this April, with tickets still on sale now.

Pale Blue Eyes April 2025 tour dates:

Apr 3 - Bristol, England - Thekla

Apr 4 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

Apr 5 - Glasgow, Scotland - Room 2

Apr 6 - Nottingham, England - Bodega

Apr 8 - Birmingham, England - Hare & Hounds

Apr 9 - Manchester, England - Gorilla

Apr 11 - Brighton, England - Dust

Apr 12 - Exeter, England - Phoenix

Apr 13 - Bedford, England - Esquires

Apr 16 - Oxford, England - The Bullingdon

Apr 17 - London, England - Islington Assembly Rooms