WATCH: Zayn Malik nearly cries as he sings One Direction's Night Changes

Zayn Malik "almost cried" as he sang One Direction's 'Night Changes' on the anniversary of his departure from the band.

The 32-year-old singer was visibly moved as he performed the last single he released with his 1D bandmates - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne - before he quit the boy band on March 25, 2015 in Mexico City on Tuesday night (25.03.25).

He told the crowd at Palacio De Los Deportes arena in a clip circulated on social media: "It's the first time I sang that song in 10 years.

"Thank you, that was f****** amazing. I almost cried at one point. This is insane."

In a social media statement, the 'Pillow Talk' hitmaker announced on the day of his exit: "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band.

“I'd like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart.

"I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.”

He reuntied with bandmates Harry, Niall and Louis at Liam's funeral late last year.

After his friend's death aged 31 in October, he paid tribute to Liam in an emotional statement.

He wrote on Instagram: "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

"When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

"Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated and gave no f*** about telling people when they were wrong.

"Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it."

Zayn described Liam as "the most qualified" musically in One Direction.

He added: "I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

"I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next."