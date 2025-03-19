Prog rock legends Kansas to resume touring after frontman Ronnie Platt's cancer surgery Kansas frontman Ronnie Platt announced he has been cleared to return to touring after his recovery from his thyroid removal surgery. SHARE SHARE Ronnie Platt has been given the green light to return to touring after undergoing cancer surgery

Kansas will continue touring after a brief pause due to frontman Ronnie Platt’s cancer surgery.

Platt announced on Tuesday (18.03.25) that he has been given the “all-clear” to continue performing after his cancer diagnosis forced the prog rock band to cancel two shows on its ‘Kansas Classics’ tour. The next show will take place on April 4.

The 63-year-old vocalist and keyboardist wrote in a Facebook post: “You can return to work without restrictions.’ To me? That is music to my ears! Today was my post surgery follow-up with my surgeon. I have been given the all clear!

“It’s hard to believe that less than two months ago I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer… It really was just a bump in the road! Thank you so much for your prayers, your positive vibes, and encouraging and hopeful messages.”

Kansas will play return to its ‘Kansas Classics’ tour on April 4 in Ivins, Utah.

Platt’s post on Tuesday ended: “I can’t wait for April 4, where I once again will be able to say, ‘Good evening and welcome to Kansas!’”

Platt was diagnosed with thyroid cancer on February 11, which caused Kansas to cancel two shows in Louisiana on February 21 and March 1.

The ‘Carry On My Wayward Son’ and 'Dust in the Wind' singer had urged fans not to worry.

He wrote in a Facebook post on February 16: “Before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99 per cent survival rate, it has not spread. It’s contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed.”

The band released its 16th studio album, ‘The Absence of Presence’, in July 2020.

Kansas are slated to embark on a tour with 38 Special, Jeffrey Starship, and Outlaws this summer, beginning June 6 in Virginia and continuing through July 26 in Arkansas.



