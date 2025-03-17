Ariana Grande reveals song titles of 6 new tracks on deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead' will feature new songs including 'Hampstead' and 'past life'. SHARE SHARE Ariana Grande has teased tracks including 'Hampstead' and 'past life'

Ariana Grande has announced the titles of the six additional tracks on the deluxe edition of 'Eternal Sunshine'.

The Grammy winner recently announced that 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead' will drop on March 28, revealing there will be six additional tracks.

Now, she’s unveiled the song names, including ‘Hampstead’ – named after the area of London she lived in while filming ‘Wicked’ - and ‘past life’.

The other tracks are: 'intro (end of the world) extended', 'twilight zone', 'warm', and 'dandelion'.

Ariana teased the titles in a cut-up piece of brown paper posted to her new Instagram account Brighter Days Inc on Monday (17.03.25).

It looks like she is set to get reflective about her past and her new chapter as she focuses more on her acting.

Ariana launched her pop career after starring in the musical Nickelodeon series 'Victorious' in her late teens, but following her star turn in blockbuster 'Wicked', she recently admitted that she would like to shift her focus to theatre instead.

Speaking on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast, she said: "It is in my heart.

"I’m gonna say something so scary — it’s gonna scare the absolute s*** out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever. I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years."

The six additional tracks are:

14. intro (end of the world) extended

15. twilight zone

16. warm

17. dandelion

18. past life

19. Hampstead



