Chappell Roan insists she's 'not switching genres' after dropping country song The Giver Pop star Chappell Roan says her new country song 'The Giver' is not indicative of her next album. SHARE SHARE Chappell Roan says her country single is 'just for fun' and she will keep things pop on her next album

Chappell Roan insists she is "not switching genres" - despite releasing the "campy and fun" country song 'The Giver'.





The 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker wanted to recreate the energy of legendary country duo Big and Rich's 2004 track 'Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)' on the tune so she can have a good time performing it onstage.





And although she hasn't ruled out swapping styles again in the future, Roan's next album - which will be the follow-up to 2023's 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' -will still be pop.





She told 'Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen' on Apple Music: "I really just did it for fun. I'm not switching genres or anything."





The 27-year-old star - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - added: "It’s not no forever.”





Roan explained that country music has a special place in her "heart" as she grew up in Missouri.





She said: "I'm from southwest Missouri, grew up on Christian and country, and then found ‘Alejandro’ by Lady Gaga and I was like, ‘I think I like this, too.’





"So, I have kept country in my heart... And it's so incredibly nostalgic to drive in West Hollywood and [play] Jason Aldean or Alan Jackson’s ‘Chattahoochee.’ ”





She added of the Big and Rich inspiration: "I was like, ‘I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that.'





"Because that's how I write. I'm like, ‘How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?’ And I was like, ‘I want to write that song, but Chappell's version.’"



