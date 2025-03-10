Sabrina Carpenter arrests Emma Bunton at London show Emma Bunton became the latest celebrity to be arrested by Sabrina Carpenter on the 'Short N' Sweet Tour'. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter arrested Emma Bunton at her latest 'Short N' Sweet' show

Sabrina Carpenter "arrested" Baby Spice aka Emma Bunton during her latest concert in London.

The ‘Please Please Please’ singer continued her ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’ tradition of arresting gig-goers for being "too hot" at her show at London's The O2 arena on Sunday night (09.03.25).

Carpenter said onstage about the Spice Girl: “You’re kind of spicing up my life a little bit… My clothes are falling off.”

Bunton then appeared on the screen in shock before she was presented with a pair of fluffy pink handcuffs.

Carpenter asked: “Emma would you please do me the honours of being mine forever. They match your top!”

Bunton later took to Instagram to share a video from the night and captioned it: “Please, please, please Arrest me for being a fan!!! @sabrinacarpenter you were amazing!”

In October, the 'Espresso' hitmaker arrested ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The 25-year-old pop star gushed about the 21-year-old actress: "I am really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl."

Calling over her backing dancers, she said: "Girls, can you come out because I've fallen, and I can't get up. This girl is so hot."

She then asked: "Who are you? What is your name?"

Bobby Brown then appeared on the screen with the sound of police sirens and screams filling the arena.

Carpenter quipped: “Millie, I've never fallen in love at a concert before, but Stranger Things have happened!

"It's so unfortunate that we have to arrest you, because you are so beautiful. That sucks."

The singer pretended she didn't know who her friend was at first calling her "Miley".

In the viral clip, Bobby Brown could be heard mouthing: "Please arrest me."

Carpenter reacted: "She said please arrest me?"

She went on: "No, now I don't know what to do and now I just feel like my clothes are embarrassed."

Carpenter playfully said: "Oh my God, not my skirt falling off in front of so many people."

The ‘Bed Chem’ singer then handed pink handcuffs to Bobby Brown and said: "These are for you, my doll."

Married couple Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff and comedians Rachel Sennott and Marcello Hernandez have also been arrested by the pint-sized pop megastar.

Carpenter's latest shows at The O2 follow her jaw-dropping performance at the BRIT Awards earlier this month.



