Wentworth Miller's portrayal of Leonard Snart, aka comic book villain Captain Cold in the 'Arrowverse' was undoubtedly very different to the version super fans were used to, but there's no denying the fact that he quickly became one of the franchise's most beloved live-action characters, charming viewers despite his wicked ways and working on building a better future for himself by turning to heroism rather than crime.

Becoming an integral part of the first team created in 'Legends of Tomorrow', Snart enjoyed travelling through time so much that he decided he would carry on jumping through space and time on his own, becoming an official time traveller and leaving his former team behind. That's meant that, from that point, we've only ever seen alternate versions of the character from different universes make fleeting appearances in the show.

While we've seen some interesting moves made with the character in recent episodes, Miller has recently hinted that he's on the way out of the Arrowverse for good, so a fan used their opportunity to find out a little bit more about that decision.

Speaking at this year's German Comic-Con, the actor was asked about his future on 'The Flash', and confirmed he would make one last return before leaving the Arrowverse for the foreseeable future. The door isn't closed completely, however.

Miller said: "I love this character, and I have a lot of affection for the cast. There are many reasons to come back. It just has to be the right story."

The chemistry Miller shares with the cast he talks about above is one that cannot be learned. It's clear that everybody working on 'The Flash' and 'Legends of Tomorrow' really do get on in real life, maybe even better than their DC counterparts. That is one major part of why the shows have worked so well. Seeing Miller be a part of that at least one more time will be a fantastic experience, and one we hope will continue on in the future. Make that "right story" happen, screenwriters!

Of course, with the recent rumours that 'Prison Break' will be making yet another comeback for a sixth season, it could be that Miller is simply taking some time out to focus his attentions on making that a success. We'll just have to wait and see...

'The Flash' returns mid-January to The CW in the US and will follow shortly after on Sky1 in the UK.