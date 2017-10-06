He said the wrong thing while talking about his proposal.
Accidental double entendres are always embarrassing for celebrities when they slip out on television, but few can beat Kit Harington's major gaffe when he appeared on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' and opened up about his romantic proposal to Rose Leslie. Talk about ruining the moment.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at 'Game of Thrones' premiere
The 'Game of Thrones' star spoke about how his marriage proposal to his co-star Rose Leslie didn't exactly go as planned - though funnily enough, his explanation on what happened during the said moment didn't exactly go as planned either.
'I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early', he told Jonathan Ross. A very short time later, the actor realised what he had just said and hastened to correct himself, apologising for the embarrassing wording.
'I was meant to do it the day after with the lights', he added. 'What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early'.
Given the extent of the mature content on 'Game of Thrones', we shouldn't be surprised by the occasional unfortunate phrase slipping out. The pair were actually lovers on screen as Jon Snow and Ygritte, before the latter died in season four. Though they don't plan on having a themed wedding.
'No. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that', he said. Their engagement was announced in the traditional British manner; via a note in The Times newspaper - much like Benedict Cumberbatch and Eddie Redmayne. The pair have been dating since 2012.
The hilarious episode of 'The Jonathan Ross Show' will air tomorrow (October 7th 2017).
