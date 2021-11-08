Kit Harington has suggested there is an "interesting future" for his 'Eternals' character.

The 34-year-old actor plays Dane Whitman in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster and revealed that there are lots of possibilities to explore with his superhero.

Kit told The Hollywood Reporter: "There is no roadmap that I know of at the moment. If they have ideas about where my character goes, I'm not privy to it.

"All I know is that when I came on board, they said, 'There's a really interesting future for this character, and if you read up about him, there are many different ways we could go with him.'

"And that intrigues me. I'm fascinated by the idea that any character in any story is driven by some addiction to something. And with (Dane Whitman), it's very palpable that this sword, this blade, has an addictive pull on him, and I find that really interesting."

Harington stars in the movie alongside his 'Game of Thrones' co-star Richard Madden but he explained that their close friendship was built off screen rather than on the hit TV fantasy drama.

Asked if they recognised each other without leather and fur, Kit said: "We did! I've said this a few times, but it's true: we really didn't have a lot of time on set together on 'Game of Thrones'. So it's strange.

"Our closeness is not built in front of camera; it's built behind camera. We've been very good friends for a long time, so it was nice to spend a bit of time – albeit limited time – with a friend on set."

The star continued: "For fans of 'Game of Thrones' or fans of that universe, to see two major roles from that world in another one feels like a bigger thing than it does to me and Richard."