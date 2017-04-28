Johnny Depp’s former financial managers have hit back at the comments made by the star in a recent interview, calling him a “habitual liar”.

In the latest exchange surrounding an ongoing legal battle between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former financial minders, The Management Group’s spokesperson David Shane said that Depp “is a habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct.”

Back in January this year, Depp had filed a $25 million lawsuit for fraud and negligence against The Management Group, claiming that their actions over a 17-year period in which he was their client had left him nearly $40 million in debt.

Johnny Depp had hit back at his former financial managers

Launching a countersuit days later, the company alleged that it was in fact his lavish lifestyle, in which he racked up $2 million in out-of-control spending every month, that was to blame.

Speaking about the legal battle for the first time in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday this week (April 26th), the 53 year old actor said: “If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it's my thing. Why didn't they drop me as a client if I was so out of control? I've worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who've clearly let me down. It's my money.”

That didn’t cut any ice with Shane, however, who said that Depp was “involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him… Depp now admits to his extravagant spending but blames TMG for not dropping him as a client.”

This week, on April 25th, new documents were filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court claimed to have “significant new information, including documents and testimony” from an ex-employee at the Management Group regarding “misconduct in managing Mr. Depp's affairs.”

