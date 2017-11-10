Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Murder on the Orient Express

Murder on the Orient Express

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Very Good"

Murder on the Orient Express Review


The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style entertainment. Director-star Kenneth Branagh lets the story unfold with attention to detail while filling the screen with eye-catching images, from the spectacular mountain settings to the opulent costumes. And while the story is too familiar to stir up too much suspense, it's played with a strong sense of emotional resonance. And the moral question is provocative.

 

The Orient Express sets off from 1934 Istanbul with a colourful collection of passengers. A last-minute addition is noted detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh), who has just solved a thorny mystery in Jerusalem and is now heading to London. Even though he shouldn't be working, he begins to weigh up the odd collection of passengers around him, including a gangster (Johnny Depp), countess (Judi Dench), widow (Michelle Pfeiffer), governess (Daisy Ridley), maid (Olivia Colman), salesman (Wille Dafoe), assistant (Josh Gad), butler (Derek Jacobi) and doctor (Leslie Odom Jr.). Then in the middle of the night, one of them is violently murdered. And when the train becomes lodged in a snowdrift, Poirot has the time to dig further into each person's clearly suspicious back-story.

 

What makes this story so enduring is the way it taxes Poirot's carefully ordered sense of the world, leading to a conclusion that challenges the standard ideas of right and wrong. This adds an intriguing timely relevance to the themes, drawing the audience in further than expected for such a familiar story. And Branagh's performance is terrific. In the earlier scenes, he plays up the character's witty banter and inflated self-image. Later, he gets to reveal some strikingly dark feelings. This gives a sense of gravity to the entire film, while each of the other cast members creates a vivid, fully formed character around him.

 

The stand-out in the ensemble is Pfeiffer, whose blowsy American has the most intriguing trajectory. But everyone is superb, adding little touches that play on the idea that each passenger has a motive for murder. And the big revelation plays out in a grandly cinematic style. But then, the entire movie feels like an old-school classic, with generous production values that create an epic sensibility. So it doesn't really matter that a couple of action scenes aren't actually very exciting, or that the quality of the actors leaves us wanting more of all of them. Films are rarely made on this kind of sumptuous scale, and it's nice that Branagh also leaves us with something to think about.


Facts and Figures

Genre: Thriller

Production compaines: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, The Mark Gordon Company, Scott Free Productions, Latina Pictures, Genre Films, The Estate of Agatha Christie

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director:

Starring: as Hercule Poirot, as Pilar Estravados, as Gerhard Hardman, as Princess Natalia Dragomiroff, as Samuel Ratchett, as Hector MacQueen, Leslie Odom Jr. as Dr. Arbuthnot, as Caroline Hubbard, as Mary Debenham, as Edward Masterman, Lucy Boynton as Countess Helena Andrenyi, Sergei Polunin as Count Ruldoph Andrenyi, as Hildegarde Schmidt, Tom Bateman as Mr. Bouc, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Biniamino Marquez, Marwan Kenzari as Pierre Michel, as Sonia Armstrong, Hayat Kamille as Susanne Michel, Joseph Long as Imam, as Italian Fan, Honey Holmes as Funeral Mourner, Alaa Safi as Jewellery Merchant, as Avalanche worker, Bernardo Santos as Kitchen Hand Chef, Bern Collaco as Tokathyan Hotel Guest, Jason Matthewson as NYC Reporter / Journalist, Ziad Abaza as Ship Mate, Jill Buchanan as International Traveller, Nick Owenford as New Jersey Police Officer, James Pimenta as Turkish Merchant, Tony Paul West as New Jersey Police Officer, Asan N'Jie as Waiter, Alan Calton as Fireman, Tom Dab as Avalanche Worker, Elena Valdameri as International Traveller, Ekran Mustafa as Local Person, Fran Targ as Merchant Bazaar, Tate Pitchie-Cooper as Pauper Child, Scarlett Archer as Pauper Child, Charles Streeter as OE Maitre'D, Gerald Maliqi as Station Worker, Raj Awasti as Sous Chef, Emanuel Coelho as Waiter, Andy Apollo as Armed Policeman, Alejandro Rodriguez Chavez as OE Porter, Lampros Kalfuntzos as Local person, Dardan Kolicaj as Porter, Nina Kumar as Turkish Merchant, Zeynep Rose Kina as Pauper Child, Rami Nasr as McQueen's Father, Tom Rodgers as Fire Stoker, Sid Sagar as Attendant, Rodrig Andrisan as Merchant Istanbul Bazaar, Michael Rouse as British Chief Inspector, Christopher Mulvin as Station Staff, Matthew Hawksley as Waiter 1, Adrian Danila as Porter, Kate Tydman as Chef, Ben Gonzales as Pauper child, Benjayx Murphy as Turkish Train Station Passenger, Festim Lama as Barman / bazar, Pip Jordan as Sous Chef, Yasmin Harrison as Sous Chef 2

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

New Movies

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review

After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...

Daddy's Home 2 Movie Review

Daddy's Home 2 Movie Review

Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...

The Man Who Invented Christmas Movie Review

The Man Who Invented Christmas Movie Review

There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...

Ferdinand Movie Review

Ferdinand Movie Review

This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...

Brigsby Bear Movie Review

Brigsby Bear Movie Review

Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...

Battle of the Sexes Movie Review

Battle of the Sexes Movie Review

A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...

Shot Caller Movie Review

Shot Caller Movie Review

There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...

Advertisement
The Disaster Artist Movie Review

The Disaster Artist Movie Review

A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...

Stronger Movie Review

Stronger Movie Review

Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...

Only the Brave Movie Review

Only the Brave Movie Review

Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...

Wonder Movie Review

Wonder Movie Review

This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...

Happy End Movie Review

Happy End Movie Review

Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...

Patti Cake$ Movie Review

Patti Cake$ Movie Review

Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...

The Limehouse Golem Movie Review

The Limehouse Golem Movie Review

A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map Consent Settings

Copyright © 2020 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews