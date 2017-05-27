There's no denying the incredible cultural impact HBO fantasy series 'Game Of Thrones' has had over the six seasons that have aired to-date. Based on the incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R. R. Martin, the show tells the story of a group of self-proclaimed leaders of various sections in the fictional land of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms (and beyond), all vying for control of the entire nation and the Iron Throne that resides in King's Landing.

Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister sits on the Iron Throne

Following the season six finale, it was Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) who found herself on the throne, having lost all of her children to a variety of different deaths and killing off some of her adversaries in a wicked plot that snatched the life of fan favourite character, Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer).

Now we're just over a month away from the season seven premiere, which is coming to fans later than usual this year and will consist of just seven episodes rather than the usual 10. What we should expect remains to be seen, especially as the show is now ahead of the events that have taken place in the books, but one thing's for sure - we'll be seeing a lot more of some characters in particular.

"When I first read this season I thought: 'Damn, I gotta learn some lines!' Emilia Clarke - who stars as Daenerys Targaryen - explained in a chat with EW. "We're actually filming longer now. I don't know how that's happening."

Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen is enjoying more scenes than usual

Her co-star Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the series added: "I've worked more days this season than I have in quite some time."

This will certainly come as good news to those who love the two fan favourites. They've played a big part in the 'Game of Thrones' proceedings so far and it certainly looks like that's set to continue. Whether or not this is also the case for other leading characters such as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) remains to be seen, but we imagine that everybody's going to be spending a lot more time on screen than off this time round.

'Game of Thrones' season 7 debuts on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK on July 16 and 17 respectively.