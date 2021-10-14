Emilia Clarke thinks good skin is the key to feeling confident.

The 'Me Before You' actress admitted she feels like a teenager again if she has a breakout and she's learned the best way to handle them is not to fall into the trap of covering up with more make-up.

She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: "I feel like skincare is the first step to finding the aesthetic side of confidence. When you have bad skin it fucks with your confidence and makes you feel 13 again.

"You go through that stage of thinking I should put more make-up on – that will help. But it looks worse and you’re hiding from the world. But if you have good skin, you walk around more confidently."

The 34-year-old star is grateful to her mum for instilling a good skincare routine in her from an early age.

Asked if her regime has changed since she was in her 20s, she said: "It has and it hasn’t. It hasn’t with the whole cleanse, tone, moisturise thing. I’ve been doing that forever, since day dot, because my mum told me to.

"My mother taught me well. She used to work at Revlon, so she knew what was up.

"She taught me to cleanse, tone and moisturise morning and night. And because I’ve been doing that now for 21 years, I could be black out drunk and I would still cleanse, tone and moisturise. It happens without me realising it."

But Emilia - who is an ambassador for Clinique - has also began to take steps to combat the signs of ageing now.

She added: "But what I have added in the Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum. It is absolutely brilliant.

"My mum always said it’s all about prevention. She said if you start thinking about wrinkles and lines in your 30s, it’s going to be much less of an issue when you get older.

"You know when you bump into a friend you haven’t seen in ages, and they just look amazing. That’s what this serum does. It has retinoid in it, which I’ve always been petrified of putting on my skin, because it’s really sensitive. But it’s totally fine.

"What it does is it stops your skin looking sallow at the end of the day and prevents any make-up from getting lodged in creases. It’s smoother and replumps."