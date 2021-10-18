Emilia Clarke sleeps on a "bougie" silk pillowcase to reduce "creasing and lines".

The 34-year-old actress has shared her beauty tips, including the special pillow she has to stop her hair from going frizzy and to help with the signs of ageing, and the eyeliner hack she picked up from her mother.

She said: "It sounds very bougie, but sleeping on a silk pillowcase. I only have one! But it helps with creasing and lines, and it stops frizz. Oh also, my mum taught me how to put eyeliner on so that it doesn’t look like you’re wearing any. You apply it to the upper water line. I’ve been doing that forever and ever."

What's more, the 'Last Christmas' star also revealed that she sleeps in a foetal position and needs to stretch each morning and night as she is "hypermobile".

Sharing her self-care routine, Emilia told Marie Claire: "By sticking to my rituals that I do at home. Same routine in the morning, same routine in the evening. I’m going to sound like a t****r now, but I do yoga and meditation. I do 10 minutes of meditation in the morning and 10 at night. In the mornings, I do the yoga routine that I’ve been doing forever, which isn’t particularly technical – I’m not doing the Crow or anything like that – but I have to stretch. It’s to help me breathe, not get a sweat on. It keeps me calm. I’m also hypermobile, so I have to stretch. I sleep in a tight foetal position, so when I wake up I have to stretch my arms, my neck and my hips. Then in the evening I have to have my bath with epsom salts."

One beauty trend that she will never try is bleaching her eyebrows.

The brunette beauty added: "Bleaching my brows. I don’t care if it’s really cool at the time and everyone and their wife is doing it – nah. It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen on anyone."