Festival season kicks off officially this weekend with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, and those lucky enough to attend and catch the likes of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala can expect glorious sunshine all weekend. The same can't be said for those attending UK festivals this summer. They are notoriously less glamorous, but with a few must-have gadgets you can make things easier for yourself...

Photo Credit: Krists Luhaers / Unsplash

1. Overshoes

If you're sensible, you'll invest in some wellies for your festival ventures because it's no fun having soggy feet. On the other hand, if you decide you wouldn't be seen dead in them, you can opt for a pair of special bags to go over your trainers/Converse/military boots to protect them from the elements instead.

2. Shewee

It's alright for you men; if there's nowhere to pee in the middle of the night because you're a mile away from the portaloos you can just find somewhere semi-private and turn around. It's not as easy for us women - especially after a few beers. Luckily, the Shewee exists which allows ladies to pee standing up! With a bit of practise of course...

3. Dry bag & phone strap

You might as well face it; English summers are unpredictable and there's no way of getting around a sudden burst of torrential rain in the middle of your festivities. You're going to get soaked, I'm afraid. But you can protect your dry clothes and valuables by packing them all up in a waterproof dry bag designed for kayaking. Plus, the added phone case will keep your device dry and allow you to carry it around your neck if you have no pockets.

4. Pop-up tent

Most tents are a nightmare to put up and they're just as bad to take down. It's no wonder that thousands of them get abandoned in fields after a festival weekend. These pop-up tents literally take three seconds to assemble; you'll be happy to take this one home and re-use again and again.

5. Beer belt

There's nothing worse than being in the middle of the crowd or at least far away from a bar or your beer stash and needing a drink. But with this beer belt, you can carry up to six cans without being lumbered with a bag. Remember to drink responsibly!

6. Camping chair

The camping chair is seriously underrated, but there will be so many times where you need to sit down and you will find nowhere to do so. Sure, you could sit on the probably damp ground - but why do that when you can get chairs that fold up to the size of a litre bottle of water? Easy to carry around, even easier to use.

7. Folding Wagon

Getting all your gear from the car to your camp site can take several people and many trips, but you can reduce the effort and save your energy by taking a fold-up wagon to drag everything you can't carry. If anything on this list is essential, it's this.