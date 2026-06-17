Rock Faith No More appear to be teasing live activity in 2027 after more than a decade Faith No More appear to be teasing their live return in 2027 after inking a deal with a concert promoter. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Faith No More appear to be teasing a live return in 2027.

As well as signing a deal with South American promoter 30e for global touring, the alternative rock band took to social media on Tuesday (16.06.26) to tease fans with a close-up picture of a crowd with 2027 across it.

The band said of the deal: “30e feels like a company that wants to dent into the status quo, and as artists we understand the value of that. Their approach doesn’t feel like the usual machinery; it feels like it’s coming from a different place, with a different kind of energy, and we are willing to get behind that.”

Faith No More's manager, Tim Moss, commented: “Faith No More has never followed a conventional path, and that’s exactly why this partnership with 30e makes sense. They bring a fresh perspective, real strategic depth, and the kind of global ambition that aligns with the band’s vision. What matters most is that they understand how to build something meaningful around the band without compromising what makes Faith No More unique.”

Pepeu Correa, CEO of 30e, said: “Faith No More has always been synonymous with disruption. They shaped entire generations precisely because they refused to play by the market’s obvious rules, and it is that same audacious spirit that drives 30e. This agreement aims to jointly build a platform for global experiences that respects the band’s transgressive DNA and presents our vision of entertainment to the world.”

The group last performed together in 2016 with original frontman Chuck Mosely in the lineup.

Singer Mike Patton hasn't played with them since the end of the Sol Invictus Tour in 2015, and subsequent reunion plans in 2020 and 2021 were scrapped due to the pandemic and the singer's mental health struggles.

Appearing on Consequence of Sound’s Kyle Meredith With earlier this year, Patton was asked if he felt a "sense of closure" for the last tour, given there has been no activity since.

He said: "I didn’t really think so at the time, but, yeah, maybe. And I think that we all kind of felt it, but it was unspoken.

“And it’s funny: when you’ve been in a band or a musical situation for a period of time, you always, in the back of your head, you’re kind of thinking, ‘Well, maybe this is it.’

"And I don’t mind that feeling. I don’t see it as a sad thing. I see it as being present and being able to really appreciate it while it’s happening.”

The group has released seven studio albums to date, but only Sol Invictus came in the last 25 years.

Meanwhile, Patton - whose other projects include Tomahawk and Mr Bungle - also shrugged off the idea that Faith No More was his "main" band.

He argued: "[Something] I’ve never really understood, and I had to figure this out very early on, was the concept of a side project, that’s assuming that there’s a main one. For me, I really never had one.

“There were projects like Faith No More where I spent more time on, in terms of touring and promoting, but everything that I’ve done was of equal importance to me.

"They just weren’t viewed that way. The public, for whatever reason, needs to have a hierarchy built in there just to make themselves feel better about it, I guess. I don’t know.”

His comments about Faith No More's future followed uncertainty from other band members.

Last year, guitarist Roddy Bottum admitted the band were in "a really weird spot".

He added to Chile's Radio Futuro: I can’t really tell you what’s going on. I don’t know myself. I get different information from people… and I’m in the band."

And appearing on the Let There Be Talk podcast, drummer Mike Bordin explained that the band knew they had to "support our guy" when Patton needed to step away in 2021, but seeing Mr Bungle go on tour made him take stock of Faith No More's position.



