Benson Boone announces 2025 UK arena tour Benson Boone is touring in the UK this autumn in support of his new album 'American Heart'. Benson Boone is heading to the UK this autumn in support of his new album 'American Heart'

Benson Boone is backflipping his way across the pond this October and November.

The 'Beautiful Things' hitmaker will bring his new album 'American Heart' to the UK this autumn, with dates in Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham, plus two nights at London's The O2 arena on November 3 and 4.

A special fan presale goes live Tuesday, June 3 at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Thursday, June 5 at 10am local time. Find your tickets here.

'American Heart' lands on June 20, and includes the singles ‘Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else’, ‘Mystical Magical’, and ‘Momma Song’. Pre-order 'American Heart' here.

Benson recently shared a stage with music royalty, Sir Brian May, and he went viral for trolling the Coachella crowd for their lacklustre response to the Queen guitarist.





The 22-year-old star was joined on stage by the guitar god at the opening night of this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for a performance of Queen classic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' featuring a full choir.

The 77-year-old icon also shared the stage with Benson for a performance of 'Beautiful Things'.

He later took to TikTok to call out the half-hearted reception for his huge guest.

He posted a video of him singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' into a banana and throwing his hands up and putting his hand over his ears to encourage a fake crowd to sing louder.

Benson captioned the clip: “Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD.”





Benson Boone's 2025 UK arena dates:

October 27 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester

October 30 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 1 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

November 3 2025: The O2, London

November 4 2025: The O2, London