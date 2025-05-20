WATCH: How The Blitz Club and The New Romantic revolutionised 80s youth Rusty Egan and Robert Elms spoke about the Design Museum's exhibition of The Blitz Club and the New Romantic movement. SHARE SHARE Visage members Steve Strange and Rusty Egan founded The Blitz Club

The Design Museum is set to unveil an exhibition of The Blitz Club and the New Romantic movement.

The famed club, which was located in Covent Garden, London, shaped, pioneered and invented the 1980s and beyond as the likes of house band Spandau Ballet, coat check attendant Boy George, as well as singers Marilyn and Bananarama's Siobhan Fahey were a part of the venue's showcase of outrageous fashion, futuristic music and more.

The exhibition, which opens in September, documents the rise and influence of the club, founded by the late Steve Strange, and Rusty Egan, who went on to form the band Visage with fellow club-goer, Midge Ure.

Rusty Egan and Robert Elms spoke about the exhibition in another iconic Soho venue, The Groucho Club.

To hear how The Blitz Club and the New Romantics revolutionised youth culture in the 80s, click here.