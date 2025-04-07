Mabel performing at SXSW London Music Festival SXSW London Music Festival has announced Mabel, Sasha Keable and NAO as part of the event's lineup. SHARE SHARE Mabel is performing at SXSW London Music Festival

Mabel, Sasha Keable and NAO are the first wave of artists announced for the inaugural SXSW London Music Festival.

From June 2 to June 7, Shoreditch Town Hall will become 'The House of R+B' during the event - which sees music fans dive into international underground music scenes, offering a glimpse into the future of music from London's unique perspective.

The event will kick off with the BRIT Award-winning artist Mabel, who is set to rock the venue with her smash-hit pop tracks.

After the 29-year-old 'Mad Love' hitmaker, Sasha Keable will take to the stage, followed by the Grammy-nominated NAO.

The trio join 100 showcase acts, including violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason with guitarist Plínio Fernandes, and DJ duo Coco+Breezy.

The full list of venues for the festival have also been announced and, as well as Shoreditch Town Hall - which will also host the Future of Classical Music Series - include Village Underground, XOYO, Jaguar Shoes, Shoreditch Church and the Old Blue Last.

Village Underground and XOYO will spotlight diasporic electronic music and community clubbing.

June 5 will see the Caribbean Music House take over Strongrooms, where it will play host to a string of showcases featuring artists from across the Caribbean diaspora.

A series of showcases at SXSW London Music Festival will spotlight queer music, featuring platforms including the Gay Times, Queer Alt Music, Wraith, Sounds Queer, Trans Voices and Queer Ass Folk.

Adem Holness, Head of Music for SXSW London, said: “One of the things I love most about London is that you can step out of any tube station and find yourself in a distinct community.

"That’s exactly how I want our festival to feel - each of our music venues will be a gateway into a different international new music scene.

"We're collaborating with the most exciting pioneers in underground music movements to present the future of music from their unique perspectives, and I’m beyond excited by the artists they’ve chosen to platform.”

Single music festival wristbands are starting at £65 and are on sale from April 14.

Three-day passes are available to buy now for £595.

For more information, visit sxswlondon.com.