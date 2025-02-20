James Blake announced as headliner for Solstice at Wasing festival 'Solstice at Wasing' has announced the critically acclaimed GRAMMY, Ivor Novello and Mercury Prize Award-winning singer James Blake as its headliner. SHARE SHARE James Blake is headlining

The multi-award-winning electronic music sensation - who shot to fame in 2011 with his self-titled debut album - will be performing an "intimate piano show" on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Joining him at The Woodland at Wasing, Berkshire, venue include Salif Keita, jazz band Nubiyan Twist, K.O.G and R+B/Soul group The Turbans.

Sitar player Anoushka Shankar will begin the three-day weekend festival with The Fireside Sessions, which sparks the solstice celebration's shift from day to night with special performances around the fire.

Andrew Perkins, CEO of Wasing Estate, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have James Blake perform at Solstice at Wasing, joining an incredible bill with Anoushka Shankar and many others.

"Here at Wasing, we are all about creating a real connection between artists, audiences and the natural world and we’re delighted to work with artists who share our ethos.”

This year’s event follows on from the hugely successful 2024 spectacle, which featured performances from the likes of Portico Quartet founding member Nick Mulvey and acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Two nights at the event (Saturday and Sunday) will cost £142.50, with all three days being £190.

Both include an Early Bird Discount & Under 12s free + Tipi tents from £400.

Tickets can be purchased here.