Pop Watch: Say Now release new Girls Aloud-inspired track Hot and talking, produced by PinkPantheress Say Now drop their new single Hot and talking, a Girls Aloud‑influenced, PinkPantheress‑produced cut that arrives as the trio’s streaming numbers surge ahead of debut EP Say What You See. SHARE SHARE Say Now's Hot and talking is out now

Say Now have released their brand-new single Hot and talking.

The band say iconic British girl group Girls Aloud were a key influence on the new song.

They said: “We are completely obsessed with Girls Aloud. The hooks, the attitude, the outfits; that’s the energy we wanted for Hot and talking."

The track arrives as the trio continue their rapid rise, with Met my match pulling in more than 6.7 million streams and over a million YouTube views in under a month.

The latest tune is lifted from the group’s debut six‑track EP Say What You See, dropping November 13.

All songs were co-written by the band with Just for Me hitmaker PinkPantheress, who also executive produced the project.

Amelia, Maddie and Ysabelle take aim at the awkward moments on a night out when friendliness gets mistaken for flirting. The chorus flips the joke back on itself, with the band singing: “Let’s take it slow / I wanna make babies with you / Okay that’s a joke / It’s fun to lie when you’re just hot and talking.”

Say Now have spent the year writing between New York, LA and the UK, pulling inspiration from acts far outside typical girl band references - from Blood Orange and SOPHIE to Perfume and Jane Remover.







