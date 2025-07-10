Paul McCartney hints at Got Back Tour 2025 Sir Paul McCartney has hinted at touring this year. SHARE SHARE Paul McCartney appears to be teasing a 2025 tour

The Beatles legend began the jaunt back in 2022 in the US, before hitting up South America and Australia, while he played a bunch of dates in the UK last year.

In February this year, meanwhile, Macca put on a series of intimate concerts at New York’s iconic Bowery Ballroom.

The Let It Be hitmaker is now seemingly teasing new live dates after posting an image of guitar picks, one with his name on and the other reading "Got Back in 2025", on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (09.07.25).

Macca also posted a link for fans to sign up to his mailing list for the latest tour news.

Meanwhile, McCartney has co-authored a book about his time in Wings, set for release in November.

The icon formed the rock band in 1971, after the Beatles split, and McCartney has shared his experiences in a new book called Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run.

The chart-topping star said: "I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book.

"Starting from scratch after the Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK, this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way the Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz."

McCartney formed Wings with his wife Linda, drummer Denny Seiwell, and guitarist Denny Laine.

The group released seven studio albums - including 'Band on the Run', 'London Town' and 'Venus and Mars' - between 1971 and 1981.

McCartney co-authored the tome with historian Ted Widmer, who said: "Wings was about love, family, friendship and artistic growth, often in the face of tremendous adversity."



