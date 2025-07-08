Zayn Malik addresses racism he faced in One Direction on new song Zayn Malik details the racism he faced in One Direction on an upcoming song called Fuchsia Sea. SHARE SHARE Zayn Malik has opened up about facing racist remarks during his time in One Direction on the song Fuchsia Sea

Zayn Malik is set to release a song about facing racism during his time in One Direction.

The 32-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne in one of the biggest boy bands in the world in 2010.

Zayn quit the What Makes You Beautiful group in 2015, and pursued a solo career.

He's now previewed a track called Fuchsia Sea on Instagram, on which he sings: “I worked hard in a white band / And they still laughed at the Asian."

A song of the same name already appeared on Zayn's 2024 solo album Room Under The Stairs, so it's unclear whether it's simply been updated or will be a new song entirely.

The clip of the song teases that it's "coming soon".

He captioned the post: "Zaddy’s home."

Zayn - who is of Pakistani heritage on his father's side - was previously compared to suspected terrorist Dzhokhar Tsarnaev by Bill Maher on late-night television in the US, leading to a petition for him to apologise.

