Spice Girls star Melanie C teases 'world tour' to mark 30 years of Wannabe in 2026 The Spice Girls - comprised of Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie C - will mark 30 years of their debut track Wannabe in 2026, and Melanie C has teased "a world tour" in 2026 to celebrate the iconic single's anniversary. SHARE SHARE Melanie C has teased a Spice Girls world tour in 2026

Melanie C has teased "a world tour" to mark the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls' smash-hit debut single 'Wannabe'.

The 51-year-old singer says she and her "girl power" bandmates, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), "want to do something special" to celebrate three decades of the iconic track - which topped the UK Singles Chart for seven weeks and was named one of most-streamed songs from the 70s, '80s and '90s.





Melanie C - whose real name is Melanie Chisholm - hinted alongside Emma on 'The Jimmy and Nath Show' on Australia's 2Day FM radio station: "It’s 30 years next year since the release of Wannabe. We have to do something special.

"Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!"

Her comments come as she previously told Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1 radio station that there needs to be "something befitting".

She said: "There has to be something befitting of 30 years since 'Wannabe'.

"Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. We all feel like that, but we now are getting together because we know if we’re going to do anything, we have to start planning things to get things right.

"We have to start making the plans right now and putting them into action. So fingers crossed."

The last time all five members of the girl group - which dominated the charts in the late 90s - performed together was at the London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony.





And Geri Horner has teased that "there will be something in the future" where they will reunite as a "collective".

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, Geri said: "My hope is we come back together as a collective. It's more respectful to come as one.

"There will be something. We'll come as one."

The group - which became the best-selling female group in history with nine chart-topping singles in the UK - reunited in 2024 at Victoria's 50th birthday bash where they performed their 1997 hit 'Stop'.

However, the fashion designer - who did not perform in the 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers' 2019 stadium shows - added afterwards that she had no interest in a reunion with Mel B, Geri, Emma and Melanie C, apart from a social occasion.

Could we see all five Spice Girls back together in 2026? / Credit: FAMOUS





Posh Spice told Radio France: "I'm really proud of what I did with the Spice Girls, but today, I want to help people assert themselves through fashion for example, and beauty.