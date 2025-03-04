Aloe Blacc’s new album Stand Together blends music with community activism Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc's sixth LP, ‘Stand Together’, is a tribute to community and unity, tied to the efforts of various philanthropy groups. SHARE SHARE Aloe Blacc

Aloe Blacc is on a mission to create unity with his new album.

The R&B and soul singer-songwriter — known for major hits such as 'I Need A Dollar', 'The Man', and 'Wake Me Up' — released his sixth album ‘Stand Together’ on 28 February as an ode to community and activism, with songs representing causes close to his heart.

Blacc said: "Music has always been a powerful tool for bringing people together, and I wanted this album to do more than just inspire—I wanted it to take action. Each song on ‘Stand Together’ represents a mission bigger than myself, shining a light on the incredible organizations doing the work to uplift communities and create lasting change."

The album’s title comes from the philanthropic organization Stand Together, a community which empowers America’s changemakers to address systemic issues facing education, the economy, and more.

Leading the tracklist is single ‘Don’t Go Alone’, inspired by an African proverb emphasizing the importance of community: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

In an interview with NPR, Aloe said: “Rugged individualism is a concept that does not foster support or sustain community. We need to really look toward the people at our left and our right, the people in front of us, behind us, as our support network.”

The Grammy nominee cited a desire to help friends struggling with substance abuse and self-harm by letting them know that they are not alone. The song partners with The Phoenix, an addiction support network.

Other non-profits tied to the album include Bonton Farms, Charity Navigator, Café Momentum, and Big Brothers & Big Sisters of America.

‘Breakthrough’, the latest single, is inspired by the non-profit of the same name, a global human rights group that provides in-prison education and support for individuals re-entering communities after serving time.

‘Stand Together’ is Blacc’s first original project since his 2020 LP ‘All Love Everything’, a COVID-born album about togetherness and family.

On ‘Stand Together’, Blacc reinterprets Marvin Gaye’s 1971 song ‘What’s Going On’ with a Bob Marley-inspired reggae feel. Blacc said he wanted to emulate the artists’ talents for instilling messages through their music.

Blacc told NPR: “Hip-hop was my very first love … And it was the singer/songwriters within these genres that inspired me to start writing in a different way and starting to use melody in a different way.”

He has pledged since the start of his career to use his platform for good. He performed on ABC’s 'Good Morning America' for the #SoCalStrong broadcast, which raised more than $85 million for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. He also founded Major Inc., a biotech company developing new approaches to viral infection treatments.

Blacc said: “I'm a global citizen, and I recognize challenges across the world. And I also recognize community heroes standing up and holding a community on their shoulders.”



