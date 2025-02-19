Lady Gaga shares tracklisting for Mayhem Lady Gaga has provided fans with the full tracklisting for her forthcoming album 'Mayhem'. SHARE SHARE Lady Gaga has unveiled the song titles for the 14 tracks on 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga has shared the tracklisting for 'Mayhem' and told fans to "get ready".

The Grammy winner is set to release her seventh studio album - the follow-up to 2020's 'Chromatica' - on March 7.

The 14-track collection features a second collaboration with French electronic star Gesaffelstein - who has worked with the likes of The Weeknd, Kanye West, Lil Nas X, and Charli XCX - on the track 'Killah'.

The only other featured artist is Bruno Mars with the pair's previously released hit duet 'Die With A Smile' closing the record.

Other new titles includes 'Garden of Eden', 'Perfect Celebrity', 'Vanish Into You', 'Zombieboy', 'LoveDrug','How Bad Do U Want Me', 'Don't Call Tonight', 'Shadow Of A Man', 'The Beast' and 'Blade of Grass'.

'Zombieboy' is seemingly a nod to the late model Zombie Boy (Rick Genest), who featured in Gaga's iconic music video for 'Born This Way' in 2011.

The 'Abracadabra' singer recently admitted she gets so "vulnerable" on her upcoming album that just speaking about it makes her want to "cry".

The 38-year-old pop superstar explained that she goes to a "very unsettling place" at the start of the deeply personal record, which makes it difficult to revisit.

Getting emotional, Gaga told ELLE: "I'm trying not to cry talking to you because whenever I talk about my music, I want to cry. I'm definitely an overly raw person. Music strikes for me a chord that is deep in my body. And I think for some people, my music might do that for them too. Music brings us alive in a new way.

"My favourite thing about music is that a room can be feeling one way. And then you turn on a record and it's just like magic, the mood changes."

Asked if she feels vulnerable due to not playing a character in 'Mayhem' like previous albums, she agreed: "So yeah, I definitely think this album is very vulnerable. I'm not trying to play a character, the way that I did with Chromatica, with Joanne, with ARTPOP, there were all these characters. With Mayhem, they're all in there, but I'm the composer and it's for real."

Although she goes to a dark place at the start, the 'Bad Romance' hitmaker explained that the ending reflects the "hopefulness" she found with her fiancé Michael Polansky during the process.

She added: "Overall, I would say that I have a special relationship with every single song on the record. Each one has its place on the album. And it really is an arc of a story that starts with something very unsettling and it ends in the kind of hopefulness that I found with my partner during making it. And now I get to keep going in this mayhem with somebody else. We’re in it together."

Meanwhile, Gaga was recently confirmed to play a huge gig in Rio de Janeiro, check out the details here.

'Mayhem' tracklisting:

1. Disease

2. Abracadabra

3. Garden of Eden

4. Perfect Celebrity

5. Vanish Into You

6. Killah with Gesaffelstein

7. Zombieboy

8. LoveDrug

9. How Bad Do U Want Me

10. Don’t Call Tonight

11. Shadow Of A Man

12. The Beast

13. Blade of Grass

14. Die With A Smile with Bruno Mars











