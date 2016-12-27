This year, Tony Bennett has been celebrating his 90th birthday and he took those celebrations in December with a TV special entitled 'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come'. Hosted by Alec Baldwin, it was a star-studded affair with performances from Michael Buble, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elton John and more.

Tony Bennett is one of the greatest live performers

We reflected on some of Tony Bennett's best performances to date:

1. 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'

As part of his ongoing 90th birthday celebrations, Tony Bennett took to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' where he performed a rendition of his 1962 Gold-certified single 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' from the album of the same name. The appearance on the show was to promote his NBC special 'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come'.

2. 'Body and Soul' with Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse had always been a huge fan of the veteran crooner, so it was a dream come when she asked to perform on his 2011 album 'Duets II'. 'Body And Soul' became the singer's final recording, as she died at the age of just 27 that year. It's also one of the most soulful duets in history.

3. 'The Way You Look Tonight' with Cleo Laine

For his 85th birthday, Tony Bennett did a special concert at the London Palladium which included a duet of Frank Sinatra's 'The Way You Look Tonight' with Dame Cleo Laine. It was a special performance, given that Laine releases music on a rare basis these days, and it was filmed with humour and a real friendship.

4. Medley with Dean Martin

The great thing about crooners is that they're known to never take themselves too seriously and one of the funniest duets Tony Bennett has ever been involved with was on 'The Dean Martin Show' in 1965. They performed a medley of jazz standards including 'Come Fly With Me', 'My Kind of Town', 'Houston', 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' and 'I Love Paris', with Dean fooling around as was usual.

5. 'Cheek To Cheek' with Lady Gaga

We can't go through a list of some of Tony Bennett's greatest performances without mentioning his collaboration with Lady Gaga. In 2014, they released their number one joint album 'Cheek To Cheek', and they went on to perform the titular song last year at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards where they won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

More: Read our review of 'Cheek to Cheek'

6. 'Just in Time' with Michael Buble

One great crooner meets another in this powerful duet of 'Just in time' on the 'Today' show in 2006. The performance was a rendition of the song from 1956 musical 'Bells Are Ringing' and unveiled as part of a promotion for Bennett's 'Duets: An American Classic'. He'd already had a hit with a cover of the song in 1960.

7. 'New York State Of Mind' with Billy Joel

Billy Joel hit up the Shea Stadium in 2008 to commemorate its imminent closing down, and as part of this legendary concert featured a number of special guests. One of those was Tony Bennett featuring in an unforgettable rendition of Joel's 1976 hit 'New York State Of Mind' from his album 'Turnstiles'. Their duet version also appeared in Bennett's 2001 album 'Playin' with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues'.

8. 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'

Tony Bennett performed one of the greatest versions of 'The Wizard of Oz' classic 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' in a music video. He echoed Frank Sinatra and Doris Day by featuring an introductory verse that wasn't used in the film but is sometimes used in stage productions, and he first released his version on the 1961 album 'Tony Bennett Sings A String Of Harold Arlen'.