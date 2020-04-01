It's been a terrible month for music with the coronavirus destroying the live circuit and condemning us to our homes, but it's not been all bad. We've had these incredible albums to listen to. Silver linings!

Childish Gambino - 3.15.20

Donald Glover's fourth album, his first RCA release and supposedly his final release under his "Childish Gambino" moniker, is probably one of the most exciting albums of 2020 so far. 3.15.20 is a conceptual, trippy record with a rich, retro vibe. We're not even mad that most of the tracks don't have proper titles; we'll make it our business to learn them anyway.

Conan Gray - Kid Krow

21-year-old social media personality Conan Gray has unveiled his debut album Kid Krow and it's everything we hoped it would be. It's a coming-of-age pop masterpiece that teenagers need. There needs to be more music out there that your average teen can relate to and this collection of soft teen angst is so infectious and weirdly uplifting, it's no wonder that Taylor Swift's a huge fan.

The Weeknd - After Hours

He's not always impressed us; in fact, sometimes he's downright unfuriated us; but there's no denying that The Weeknd's latest album After Hours is a work of art. It's his darkest output so far and most certainly his strongest. It's smart, cohesive and introspective songwriting at its best even if the content is increasingly cynical and melancholy.

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Even if you're not a fan of hers, it's impossible to deny the flair in her second studio album Future Nostalgia. It's an entertaining dance-pop record full of hooks and lashings of ambition. Dua Lipa has got everything it takes to be a remembered as an iconic popstar of this generation.

Adam Lambert - Velvet

We never expected Adam Lambert's latest album to be groundbreaking, and it's not, but it's most certainly his best release to date. It's a fun blend of 60s funk, 70s disco and even a bit of glam rock, and with an outstanding vocal ability like Adam Lambert's, there's certainly very little to criticise.

The Chats - High Risk Behaviour

It wasn't a perfect album by any stretch, but we honestly couldn't get enough of this punky "shed rock" record. It's the most Australian thing we've heard since Steve Irwin and, honestly, this is the kind of fun record we need in times like these.

Pearl Jam - Gigaton

It's fair to say that this album wasn't for everyone, but overall we think Gigaton was a solid output with many more pleasant surprises than disappointments. It still has that grunge feeling that we are so familiar with from Pearl Jam, but it's matured over time, and each song gives you something different without compromising the album's overall cohesion. It's certainly anything but boring.

