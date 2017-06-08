Khloe Kardashian may have received some devastating news from a fertility specialist, if the trailer for the upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is anything to go by.

A newly released clip of this Sunday’s season finale of ‘KUWTK’ sees 32 year old Khloe undergoing tests at a fertility doctor’s office. Though the appointment was apparently in aid of seeing whether her older sister Kim would be able to find a surrogate mother for her third child, the doctor soon got Khloe concerned as to whether she’d be able to have kids of her own.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian (l-r) attended the doctor's appointment

“I come here just for a doctor’s appointment — I have no idea I’m about to even get an ultrasound,” Khloe tells the camera. “This whole thing is just kind of snowballing, and it’s moving really fast for me.”

“I remember this room — I’ve cried many times in that chair,” 36 year old Kim observed as she accompanied her younger sister. She has undergone two high-risk pregnancies of her own already, as she had daughter North (3) and son Saint (1) with husband Kanye West.

“What we're looking at is [if] there's nothing that's going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy,” Dr. Huang tells Khloe before the check-up starts.

“These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are,” the doctor explains, then revealing concern as he observes, “There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32 year old.”

“Shut the f*** up!” Khloe says in shock at the bombshell, adding, “This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can't get pregnant?”

The season finale of season 13 of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is at 9pm E.T. on the E! network.

