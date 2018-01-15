Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Wick - though in a more brief capacity - in a forthcoming spin-off TV series entitled 'The Continental'. It follows the drama within the hotel of the same name which appears in the movies as a kind of sanctuary for assassins.

Keanu Reeves at 'John Wick: Chapter 2' premiere

The TV series comes as part of a partnership between Starz media company and Lionsgate, and is based on the activities within a clandestine luxury hotel famous among assassins for it's no-ask no-tell policy. Keanu Reeves is an executive producer, though he will only be making an appearance in the series as opposed to being the main star.

'This series is truly unlike anything else on TV', Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement. 'The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introduce some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.'

Director of 2014's 'John Wick' and 2017's 'John Wick: Chapter 2' Chad Stahelski will also be at the helm for the pilot episode of 'The Continental', while the original's screenwriter Derek Kolstad and co-director David Leitch will join Keanu as executive producers.

It's not yet known who will play the role of the hotel's owner Winston, likely to be a much more prominent role within the series. Though Ian McShane had the role in the movies, he's currently starring in 'American Gods' and is also filming the new 'Hellboy' re-boot coming next year, throwing his availability in question.

Meanwhile, the wheels are in motion for the third film, 'John Wick: Chapter 3', which is expected to be released in Spring 2019. Keanu Reeves is definitely confirmed for that, though Ian McShane is only rumoured to feature in the forthcoming movie at this point.