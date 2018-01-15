He will make an appearance in the hotel-based TV thriller coming soon.
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Wick - though in a more brief capacity - in a forthcoming spin-off TV series entitled 'The Continental'. It follows the drama within the hotel of the same name which appears in the movies as a kind of sanctuary for assassins.
Keanu Reeves at 'John Wick: Chapter 2' premiere
The TV series comes as part of a partnership between Starz media company and Lionsgate, and is based on the activities within a clandestine luxury hotel famous among assassins for it's no-ask no-tell policy. Keanu Reeves is an executive producer, though he will only be making an appearance in the series as opposed to being the main star.
'This series is truly unlike anything else on TV', Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement. 'The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introduce some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.'
Director of 2014's 'John Wick' and 2017's 'John Wick: Chapter 2' Chad Stahelski will also be at the helm for the pilot episode of 'The Continental', while the original's screenwriter Derek Kolstad and co-director David Leitch will join Keanu as executive producers.
It's not yet known who will play the role of the hotel's owner Winston, likely to be a much more prominent role within the series. Though Ian McShane had the role in the movies, he's currently starring in 'American Gods' and is also filming the new 'Hellboy' re-boot coming next year, throwing his availability in question.
More: Read our review for 'John Wick: Chapter 2'
Meanwhile, the wheels are in motion for the third film, 'John Wick: Chapter 3', which is expected to be released in Spring 2019. Keanu Reeves is definitely confirmed for that, though Ian McShane is only rumoured to feature in the forthcoming movie at this point.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...