Yet more accusations have emerged in the ongoing court case between Johnny Depp and his former business managers, this time concerning thousands of dollars that The Management Group allege that Depp racked up on a TMG credit card and now refuses to pay back.

According to another new filing by the management firm on Thursday (July 20th) reported by multiple outlets including People, 54 year old Depp used a company card given to him to go on a huge spending spree of “worthless chatzki” and personal memorabilia, including $7,000 to buy and store a couch from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ for his daughter Lily-Rose’s birthday.

As well as the Kardashian sofa, the cross-complaint alleges that Depp spent over half a million dollars on rental fees for warehouses just to keep his vast collection of Hollywood memorabilia, and $17,000 on Prada handbags. Similarly, the staff that he employed to take care of his private island in the Bahamas reportedly racked up over a million dollars in apparent expenses.

Furthermore, when Depp stopped making payments on the card, TMG say they were forced to step in to pay off the actor’s debt to the tune of $55,000.

They also claim he redacted the names of two individuals he claims TMG secretly lent $7 million of his money to, because they believe both individuals both still work for Depp and that he'll be embarrassed if those identities become public.

The filing is just the latest shot in a $25 million fraud lawsuit filed by Depp back in February against his former financial managers. TMG then filed a cross-complaint, claiming the actor lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.”

“Today, the Mandels [the brothers behind TMG] defied Judge Beaudet’s previous order to strike their ‘allegations’ that are nothing more than another attempted character assassination of Mr. Depp,” the star’s lawyer Adam Waldman told reporters that day. “It is their latest desperate act, but it will not save the Mandels from the consequences that are coming in this fraud case.”

