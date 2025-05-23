The Fratellis announce Costello Music 20th anniversary tour The Fratellis are set to embark on a February 2026 tour in celebration of 'Costello Music'. SHARE SHARE Fratellis are set to mark 20 years with of 'Costello Music' with a February 2026 tour

The Fratellis are set to embark on a 20th anniversary tour of their debut album ‘Costello Music’.

The 2006 record peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart and spent a whopping 83 weeks in the Top 100.

It included the timeless classic 'Chelsea Dagger', plus fan-favourites 'Whistle for the Choir', 'Henrietta', and 'Flathead'.

This summer, Jon Fratelli and co will rock festival, including a performance on the Field Avalon Stage at Glastonbury, before they hit the road in February, 2026 to celebrate the milestone.

The tour kicks off on Nottingham’s Rock City on February 5, 2026.

Other notable venues include Manchester's Albert Hall, the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo and Liverpool Olympia.

The tour will conclude at NX in Newcastle on February 20.

For the full tour dates and ticket information, head here.

Baz and Jon Fratelli in 2008





Baz Fratelli previously admitted he doesn't recognise the studio version of 'Whistle For The Choir'.

The bassist admitted the indie rockers changed the way they perform their 2006 hit single - which hit number two in the UK Singles Chart - so much that when he heard it playing in a shop years later, it took him a while to realise what he was listening to.

Reflecting on the band's debut album 'Costello Music', he told BANG Showbiz: "The thing is, we very rarely listen to the albums these days because you get so used to how you play it live. I was in a shop the other day - this is a true story - a tune was on, and I was like 'I recognise that'.

"And it was 'Whistle For The Choir' but it took about 20 seconds to register because I hadn't heard that version in years, really, eight years or something. I was like, 'f***ing hell it's really fast'. It's weird that it takes a little while to register! We're really lucky that record has stood the test of time, and it is fresh."

Fratellis - completed by Mince Fratelli - are still going strong, and Baz is always delighted to see that their fanbase has kept the same wide "demographic", with people of all ages turning up and engaging with the tunes.

He said: "It's great, man. We've always been very lucky that our age demographic at gigs has been vast, even 14 years ago or whatever it was.

"It was always really young kids, and then people our age or older. It's nice to see that hasn't changed - there's still loads of young kids there going crazy to stuff that came out years ago.

"The thing is, all the kids who were there 14 years ago, they're all whatever age now. Music's all about memories, so you attach it to when you first heard it, when you were first starting school or college or whatever, that's what it's all about."



