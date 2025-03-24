90s music legend Huey Morgan announces huge return to live music with major UK tour Huey Morgan is to tour the UK in 2025 with his new band. SHARE SHARE Huey Morgan is to tour the UK in 2025

The 56-year-old music legend - who is best known as the former frontman of rock/rap group Fun Lovin' Criminals - will be making a comeback to the stage with his upcoming show that will take place over the spring with his new band Huey Morgan: The Fun Lovin' Criminal at various O2 Academy venues across the country.

He said: "The guys in the band consist of Mateo DiFontaine, who was one of the original members of Fun Lovin Criminals. He’s on keys, turntables and lap steel guitar. One of my oldest friends and the godfather to my children who is simply called “King” is a singer in the Tangiers Blues Band, a group I founded in the late 1990s as a side gig with some friends in NYC. He’s on bass guitar and wisecracks.

“The new cats are tremendous additions to the vibe we bring to the live shows. Leon James on the trap kit is bringing taste and flavour to my tunes and his energy on the set we’ve been putting together is gonna highlight what a dynamic and stylistic drummer he is.

“On the keys, I looked for someone who had a working knowledge of funk, soul, rock, punk and hip-hop and wasn’t in jail. Adrian Gautrey kept getting recommended to me as a cat who could purr on B3 organ as well as all the other keys that round out the Huey sound. Y’all better respecognise.”

His upcoming dates in May will feature a mixture of FLC classics, such as ‘Scooby Snacks‘ ’The Fun Lovin ’Criminals’, ‘King Of New York’, ‘Big Night Out’, ‘Love Unlimited’, ‘Loco’, ‘Couldn’t Get It Right’, along with the promise of new music.

Away from music, Huey has also carved out an illustrious career as a radio and television broadcaster, author and DJ, having fronted his eponymous BBC Radio 6 Music show since 2008.

On screen, he has appeared on 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks' for Channel 4, and has ben a regular panelist for the Channel 5 show 'The Wright Stuff'.

His BBC TV documentary series in 2019 was titled ‘Huey Morgan’s Latin Music Adventure’, and followed Huey as he explored his lifelong love of Latin music, which saw him travel to Brazil, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

The full list of confirmed O2 dates for Huey Morgan: The Fun Lovin ’Criminal is as follows:

HUEY MORGAN: THE FUN LOVIN ’CRIMINAL - LIVE DATES MAY 2025

8 - O2 Academy Bournemouth

9 - O2 Academy Bristol

17 - O2 Academy2 Oxford

23 - O2 Academy2 Birmingham

30 - O2 Ritz Manchester Tickets are on sale now here: http://hueymorgan.com